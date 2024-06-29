If the White House inner circle need tips on propping up a President with evident signs of dementia, they can always call Riyadh, where there is a wealth of experience in dealing with a figurehead “ruler.” in this condition. King Salman bin Abdulazziz al Saud has reportedly had dementia since 2013, exhibiting symptoms that are by now becoming familiar to the American public. When still allowed out in public (they seem to keep him locked away these days) he was prone to wandering off in the middle of conversations, once while talking to Obama. His short-term memory did not extend beyond a few minutes. Nevertheless, he could give the appearance of coherence in conversations, thanks to fast-typing aides whose prompts appeared on a discreetly concealed monitor.