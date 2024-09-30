Despite its failure to deliver anything in the way of a profitable product to customers, the feverish rush by Big Tech to invest ever more billions in AI continues unabated. Much of the investment is directed at data centers, giant agglomerations of computer servers with an insatiable appetite for power. In an effort partially satisfy its needs Microsoft has inked a deal with Constellation Energy to buy power from its currently dormant Three Mile Island-1 reactor to power a data center “campus.” Three Mile Island was of course the site of America’s best known nuclear accident in 1979, when a single valve stuck open in Three Mile Island Unit 2 induced a partial meltdown and a region-wide panic. Although industry and related government agencies have striven mightily to assert there were no consequent health effects, local residents and activists have long argued otherwise. As is customary with AI boosterism these days, the deal was touted as vital to our national security. “The energy industry cannot be the reason China or Russia beats us in AI,” Joseph Dominguez, chief executive of Constellation, told the Washington Post.