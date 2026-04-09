Destroying a Civilization? Been There, Done That.
Seeing is believing : https://archive.org/details/TheWarWeLeftBehind
The efforts by the Trump Administration to wriggle out of the ceasefire commitments explicitly endorsed via Pakistan, notably a halt to Israeli massacres in Lebanon, may well relaunch the currently suspended wider war in the middle east. The target lists embodied in Trump’s threats to send Iran “back to the stone ages” by destroying the country’s electrical and energy system are still fresh and ready for use in the Palantir data banks.
We’ve been here before.
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