Though they may be happy to ignore Palestinian-American voters' pleas for a halt to U.S. support for Israeli butchery in Gaza, the Harris-Walz campaign is only too happy to go full cold war for the sake of Polish-American and Ukrainian-American votes in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Politico National Security reports that a Democratic dark money operation, America’s Future Majority Fund super PAC, is about to blanket the Keystone State with a full-throated ad campaign invoking Reagan’s and Kennedy’s stand against “communist dictators” and pledging that Harris “will stand up to Putin, protect our allies and keep us safe.” There’s even a brief shot of Joseph Stalin to remind us how wicked the Russians are. Trump, naturally, features as Putin’s ally.