A while back I related the sorry story of how Switzerland witlessly signed up for the Lockheed F-35. Briefly: in 2022 the country’s military establishment rammed though a deal in the face of public opposition to buy 36 of the misbegotten planes at what they claimed was a “binding” fixed price of just over 6 billion Swiss francs, $7.4 billion in current dollars. It was clear at the time that Swiss voters wanted no part of the arrangement. A campaign to collect signatures for a referendum rejecting the buy gathered over 100,000 signatures in record time. The country’s Federal Audit Office reported that the purportedly “binding” contract price was nothing of the kind, to which the defense ministry’s procurement arm responded by accusing the Auditor of "endangering the interests of the [Swiss] Confederation” and hurriedly concluded the deal in order to render the proposed referendum irrelevant. Parties in the governing coalition endorsed the sordid maneuver. So much for Swiss democracy.

Misunderstanding a $billion

Three years on, the Swiss Federal Department of Defense has publicly admitted what it knew full well at least a year ago: there was nothing binding about the contract after all.