The incorporation of Silicon Valley into the Military Industrial Complex has been now been going on long enough for even the New York Times to have noticed. As usual, the presumption that the geniuses of the tech world will bring lethal benefit to our national security system went without challenge in The Militarization of Silicon Valley, which led with four multi-millionaire executives sporting baggy fatigues being sworn in as lieutenant colonels in an army “technical innovation” unit along with a quote from Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll (himself a former tech executive) hailing their talent and readiness to take “this risk” to work with the Pentagon

However it is becoming rapidly clear that there is little real innovation, or risk to anyone’s bottom line, in the Tech-MIC embrace. Despite bombast about “disruption” and “move fast and break things” while a growing pile of taxpayer dollars moves westward, business is very much as usual, complete with the same old revolving door spinning executives and officials in perpetual orbit between government, industry, congress, and K Street, all to produce limited numbers of over-priced and often ineffective weapons. Unwittingly, the NYT article mentioned above furnished a telling example of the process at work, a photograph of a soldier sporting “virtual reality” headgear, developed, the article implied, to train soldiers.