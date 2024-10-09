As piles of corpses mount in the Middle East, weapons investors are laughing all the way to the bank.

So reports Bloomberg, citing the ongoing zoom in defense stocks: “The S&P 500 Aerospace & Defense Industry Index has already climbed 20% this year and is hovering near a record. If the advance holds through the end of 2024, that would mark the largest such increase since 2019 ... .Cash has poured into the $6.3 billion iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF this month as well. The fund is already looking at its biggest inflow since April and trades a whisker away from an all-time high.”