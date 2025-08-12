Spoils of War

Andrew Cockburn
Aug 12

A former Army Colonel wrote me with this comment:

Donahue is a product of the Fort Bragg experience. Right now practically all of the top positions in the U.S. Army are filled with Donahue types whose formative experience is shaped by service in the Ranger Regiment, Delta and Fort Bragg.

The climate is intensely anti-intellectual.

A former Pentagon wrote me this comment:

I think one of the roots fertilizing the debacle may have been the Goldwater-Nichols deforms of 1986. Setting up an Assistant Secdef for Special Operations and the USSOCOM (via the Nunn-Cohen Amendment) established an expedited (and in many ways an unaccountable) money pipeline for the Special Forces. It also created and institutionalized a home in OSD and the military for careerists sponsoring and feeding off that pipeline and had the effect of setting up public and private pathways associated with control of that money. The so-called intent of Goldwater-Nichols was to strengthen civilian authority while giving the military (and the planners of military strategy, especially in the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Unified Commands) a greater voice in defense policy and to clarify the military’s operational command structures, but from my perspective, at the end of the day, all it seemed to do was establish more layers in what was already a hidebound, inept bureaucracy, and more opportunities for corruption, while vastly increasing the opportunities for what an economist might call the marginal propensity for corruption.

