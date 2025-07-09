Spoils of War

Paul Ballard
Jul 7

Dan Grazier's points should all be very well taken. Even during the far more hostile times of the 1950s and 1960s, both the Taiwanese as well as the mainland People's Republic adopted a ritualistic non-conflict approach. As a Taiwanese friend who was growing up on Taiwan then told me recently : once a week at a pre-established time and day, the Taiwanese would bomb offshore in a place that would damage nothing. Two days later the PLA did the same thing. It was a way of saving face - while issuing a gesture of defiance. But also a way of signaling neither side wanted conflict.

There is a very basic reason for this : Many - probably by now most - Taiwanese have relatives on the mainland, and all are Han Chinese. Indeed as soon as the 1992 Normalization agreement was signed, many Chinese families that had been separated since 1949 were able to reunite. In once case I know of, a Chinese lady living on Taiwan as a successful businesswoman moved to the US so she could bring her sister's children (living on the mainland) there for education.

Since then, China and Taiwan have become each other's major trading partners. Each account for about 20-25% of each other's trade. Many major Taiwanese companies have had very large scale manufacturing operations on the mainland for decades. Notably Foxconn - owned by the Taiwanese billionaire Terry Gou - a major global manufacturer of smart phones and other electronics. In addtition there are Acer, Pegatron, and of course TSMC - one of the largest chip makers in the world.

Worth noting too that cultural ties have blossomed ; Many Taiwanese pop stars have big followings in China and vice versa.

In this kind of context, it is all but impossible to see how it is in the interests of either side to start a war. In fact, Xi Jin Ping has made clear in his speeches that the goal is peaceful reunification - inter alia through expanding business ties.

I write all this to compliment Dan Grazier's excellent in depth military assessment with the economic and cultural aspects.

But it's rather sad - and quite troubling - to see how skewed in favor of a military conflict virtually all US and Western discussion and analysis of the China-Taiwan relationship is. This is a quite myopic and biased view that ignores the reality of both countries today.

Al L.
Jul 9

This is a case of the fallacy of the excluded middle.

The assumption here is that China's MO would be similar to the US MO in WW2 and thereby excluding the possibility of an invasion as similarly difficult. A binary choice: A US WW2 style invasion or no war.

This is absolutely false logic.

1. China does not have to sustain its operations before during or after conflict at a distance of thousands of miles, it has to sustain them at tens to a few hundred

2. China shares a language, culture, commerce, trading partners, etc. with Taiwan. Which enables much greater use of irregular, clandestine, political, coercive, etc. methodologies

3. China has time for extended efforts that the US did not in WW2, and will not be attempting to achieve military goals simultaneously in multiple global theaters.

4. A US move on Formosa would have been an enabler, not a goal. The goal was Japan, and Formosa did nothing but provide basing. For China Taiwan is the goal. The calculus of means, methods, schedule, resources, etc. is entirely different.

5. In the case of a Chinese "invasion" of Taiwan, it would almost certainly not be the initial or even primary effort, but used to consolidate control of an island already weary, isolated and fractured by blockade, irregular operations, political disruption, leadership disruption, etc., created by a range of Chinese efforts in the conventional, irregular, economic, political and other spheres .

One is making a grave error assuming the US way to do it, US capabilities to do it or US calculations to do it in WW2 have any but a peripheral relationship to Chinas methods or capabilities. Doing so might make one look like a guy named MacArthur.

