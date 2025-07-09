For years, and with increasing intensity, we have been told that the Chinese government is not only resolved to conquer the island of Taiwan by force, but, thanks to its well advertised build-up of military might, has the means to do so. “The threat is manifest during this decade, in fact, in the next six years,” Admiral Phil Davidson, the retiring head of the Indo-Pacific command told congress in 2021. The prediction that China would be ready to invade by 2027 has since become official dogma in Washington, spawning untold billions of dollars in defense spending pegged to this threat. Despite constant invocations of China’s expanding navy, including amphibious capabilities, the Pentagon has studiously avoided telling us exactly how China could manage to move a necessarily enormous force across the stormy seas of the Taiwan strait and subdue the well-armed island.

Fortunately, we now have a clear-eyed examination of the reality behind the much ballyhooed threat. Marine veteran Dan Grazier is Director of the National Security Reform Program at the Stimson Center in Washington D.C. As well as serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, he was specifically trained in amphibious warfare. Grazier has taken the trouble to explore the practical difficulties facing anyone seeking to invade Taiwan. I spoke with him recently to discuss his conclusions, which he and Stimson colleague McKenna Rawlins have now laid out in a report due to bepublished this week.

Cockburn

We have been hearing for many years now that Taiwan is under imminent threat of a Chinese invasion. Can the Chinese in fact invade and occupy the island?

Grazier

Well, they can attempt it.

Any military problem can be overcome, if you're willing to sacrifice enough to achieve it. So if the Chinese were willing to spend years trying to subdue the island and its population and absorb the massive numbers of casualties that would go along with it, then yes, they might be able to do it eventually. The Chinese do want to bring the Chinese majority population on Taiwan back into the greater fold of the Han Chinese on the mainland. But killing massive numbers of people does not really aid that strategic goal. It's not going to foster goodwill on either side of the Taiwan Strait. So I just don't see a situation where the Chinese would be able to conduct a massive amphibious operation and do it in a way that is politically viable for the Chinese Communist Party.

Cockburn.

Supposing they do decide to go ahead, what are the practical difficulties facing an amphibious invasion of Taiwan?

Grazier

I've identified many major, very practical military challenges that any invader of Taiwan would have to overcome. The first one is just getting to the island. The only way that you can transport the number of people, the amount of equipment, and the massive stockpiles of logistics that it would take to carry out this kind of invasion would require transportation by sea. Surface ships are extremely vulnerable; they're vulnerable to submarines, they're vulnerable to long range precision missiles. And as the Ukrainians have proved, they're now vulnerable to unmanned naval surface vessels. Just getting to the island is a very treacherous proposition. So that's one challenge. The second challenge is establishing a beachhead in Taiwan. That's really complicated because there are very few usable landing beaches on Taiwan because Taiwan is very mountainous. And so in most places around the island, the mountains drop straight into the sea. You can't land forces on a cliff. You have to land them on a beach or a port someplace. So there's only so many places where an invader could land. And all of those landing places present a really big challenge because those landing beaches are either backed inland by miles and miles of rice paddies or by very dense urban development in the cities like in Tainan, Kauhsiung and Talian.

Cockburn

Are there further obstacles?

Grazier

The central mountain range of Taiwan is one. It's impressive. This was something I didn't really understand about Taiwan before I started this project, was just how mountainous the island is. Taiwan has the tallest mountains in East Asia, up to 13,000 feet The central mountain range, covers 60% of the island. It goes from the southern coast all the way to the northern coast. It really shapes life on Taiwan because you have a population of 24 million people that's trying to live and exist on this island, but more than 60% of the island is really unsuitable for any significant development.

And so that means that the vast majority of the population has to live in the flat ground. More than 80% of Taiwan's population lives in cities. The population is grouped in these big, massive mega cities that just go on and on and on. They’re very dense and cover about 20 percent of the island. But Taiwanese also have to eat.So the other 20 percent is farmland. Taiwan is an Asian subtropical island, and so the bulk of agriculture in Taiwan is rice or other water intensive agriculture - there's a bunch of fish farms in the south. So it's all this waterlogged, marshy farmland that just absolutely dominates the landscape. This does make Taiwan a very difficult operating environment for the kind of mass armor protected invasion forces that it would take to capture a place like Taiwan that has big, massive cities like Taipei and Tai Chiang. You need big massive forces that are protected by armor to capture a place like that.

Cockburn

What professional qualifications do you bring to this issue?

Grazier

I was commissioned as a U.S. Marine officer in 2005. I was assigned the role of an armor officer and went through the Fort Knox Basic Armor leader course, late 2005, early 2006. So I have an understanding of the kind of warfare that it would take to capture a city. And then I commanded a tank platoon in the city of Fallujah in 2007. I understand how to operate armor in a city, which is a nerve wracking thing because you lose a lot of the advantages of a tank as soon as you bring it into a city.

Cockburn

Did your combat experience in Iraq teach you anything about fighting in Taiwanese rice paddies?

Grazier

In Iraq, I had to operate through a lot of the irrigated farmland on both sides of the Euphrates River. So there were a lot of narrow canal roads that we had to deal with, and there was a lot of wide open terrain in that, which always made me nervous because if we got ambushed while we were on one of those narrow canal roads, I didn't have any space to maneuver. The way that an armor, like a tank platoon fights, the way that you counter attack is you try to spread out as much as you can and maneuver your tanks to a position of advantage. That's really great when you have wide open landscape that you can move in multiple directions. But when we're stuck in a canal road where we literally have a deep canal, that's enough to sink a tank on one side and marshy farmland on the other side, I'm stuck to that road. I clearly don't want to flip the tank into a canal.

That made me nervous in Iraq, that would make any invader of Taiwan nervous.

Cockburn.

What about amphibious warfare?

Grazier

A couple years after my deployment in Iraq, I got selected to attend Expeditionary Warfare school. It's the world's premier amphibious warfare training course. It teaches Marine Corps captains how to plan and conduct amphibious operations. And it is a 10 month long course.

Cockburn.

I believe in World War II the U.S. seriously contemplated invading Formosa, as they used to call Taiwan in those days. What happened?

Grazier

You’re talking about Operation Causeway. When I studied that, it really clenched this whole project for me, right? Toward the latter half of 1944, some of the senior commanders in the Pacific initially believed that Formosa could serve as an unsinkable aircraft carrier to stage forces for the invasion of the Japanese home islands. When that idea was put out there, staff planners back in Washington working with their counterparts in the Pacific Theater, started studying the issue and they came up with Operation Causeway, which was supposed to be a nine division invasion of Formosa.

That figure is important because a division, a World War II division, was approximately 20,000 soldiers and Marines. So it was a big invasion force. I think more than 4,000 naval vessels were planned for it, plus all the escort ships that included all the landing craft, along with all the aircraft that would go along with it. It was a significant operation that was being planned. Two interesting parts about this: one, Formosa at the time was occupied by approximately, it was less than 100,000 Japanese personnel, and the vast majority of them were administrative civilians and military staff. Only about a third of the Japanese forces on Formosa in 1944 were actual soldiers to defend the island against invasion. So it wasn't a huge Japanese force that needed to be dislodged, about 30,000 soldiers or so. So the size of the planned invasion force from the American perspective was pretty big compared to the number of defenders there were. Just to paint the proper full picture here, Operation Causeway was planned by people who had very practical experience planning these kind of operations already. This is well into World War II when they were doing this. The mission was supposed to be executed by experienced commanders who had conducted operations just like this throughout the Pacific in the months leading up to it. And a lot of the forces that were supposed to carry this out were veterans of earlier invasions. And at the time, in late 1944 was essentially the peak of American military power. The US military was 12 million people. It had a huge Navy, had a massive air force, had soldiers galore. Marines galore, a massive and experienced force. And even with all of those advantages and a plan in place to invade Formosa, the people in charge of all of this looked at it and said, no, Formosa is too hard. We're going to go someplace else.

What we're meant to believe today is that the Chinese military, which does not have any tradition really whatsoever of overseas military adventurism, has not fought a war since 1979. And when they fought the Vietnamese in 1979, they lost. So there really isn't anybody in the Chinese military today that has any practical military experience. But yet we're paying a trillion dollars a year in the United States to prepare to defend Taiwan against the military that is supposedly able to carry out the most complex single military operation in history.

Cockburn

Wait a minute. A senior American Pacific Commander, Admiral Davidson, said a few years ago that the Chinese would be able to invade Taiwan by 2027. You saying he just didn't know what he was talking about?

Grazier

I’m being as diplomatic as I possibly can. I'm saying he's greatly overstated, or he's greatly simplified, the challenges involved in all of this.

Cockburn

To what degree is our strategic planning posited on the assumption of a Chinese attempt to invade Taiwan? How important is this to our overall strategy?

Grazier

At least for the last decade, China has been the pacing threat that American military planners have used to craft policies and institute budgets, with the Taiwan scenario being at the core of this. So it's the dominant planning factor in Washington when it comes to defense policy.

Cockburn

We’re not spending all of our trillion dollar budget on this. Can you narrow it down a bit. How much of our defense dollar is going to defend Taiwan or on the expectation of a Chinese attack on Taiwan?

Grazier

Well, that's an interesting question. I haven't done the math on that, but you can take a look at defense budget since, well, basically 2016, and defense spending has been steadily climbing since then, 2016 is about the timeframe when everyone in Washington really kind of turned their back on the War on Terror. They started focusing on great power competition, which was framed mostly in the context of China and Taiwan. But then if you look at what kind of weapons that we're buying today, because we're talking Ford class aircraft carriers, we're talking the Constellation class frigate, the F 47 [fighter], the B 21 [bomber], all kinds of cyber capabilities and satellites and all of that, and all of these weapons are sold, they're all framed in the context of China and specifically Taiwan, because really a lot of these weapons only make sense in that scenario. And that's what makes the Taiwan scenario such a useful tool for the doyens of the national security establishment here in Washington.

Cockburn

How so?

Grazier

Because we're talking about a massive amphibious operation on the other side of the world, which means that you need a big fleet that can span the Pacific Ocean. You need big fleets of aircraft to be able to bomb targets and shoot down enemy aircraft. Supposedly, we need all kinds of cyber capabilities and un-crewed systems and satellites, and it's the perfect scenario for the usual suspects in Washington. You can justify anything because if the Taiwan scenario were to kick off, it would be the most complex military operation in history. The scale of it is really hard to put into words. And so it is just like the perfect foil for the policy makers here in Washington if their goal is to increase defense spending and buy all kinds of outlandish weapon systems.

Cockburn:

You’ve done extensive research in Taiwan itself. So what's the attitude of the Taiwanese themselves. Do they live in fear of a Chinese invasion?

Grazier

Well, that's probably my favorite question about all of this. Now, I am a military historian, I'm not a sociologist. And so my field research had much more to do with looking at landscapes and stepping on beaches and poking around rice paddies just to see what the landscape looked like. But that being said, I am an American, so I stick out in a place like that. And so the first time I was there I was approached by, I think every single Taiwanese citizen who spoke English, who saw me, came over and talked to me and asked, what brings you to our country? And it was always a very friendly question. And my cover story was always, well, I'm a writer and Taiwan's in the news pretty frequently in the United States, and I just wanted to come and get a better sense of the place and describe it a little bit better for people back in the United States.

And that would usually lead to a follow-up question. “Really? Taiwan's in the news in the United States?” And I said, “well, yeah.” And I remember one of these conversations I had standing on a beach in Tainan right next to the Taiwan Strait, and it was this very lovely woman who offered to take a picture for me. And she said, “why are people talking about Taiwan in the United States?” And I just gestured across the Taiwan Strait, which was right there next to me. And I said, well, all the tensions with mainland China. She kind of rolled her eyes and then she did a dismissive flip of her hand, said, “oh, that. that's not going to happen.”

I've spent 20 days on the ground in Taiwan now, and there are very few signs of anything untoward. In Taipei there are printed letter-size sheets of paper directing people towards air raid shelters in the event that they were needed, but they looked almost cheerful. They were colorful. There was nothing imposing or anything about it. But beyond that, there was nothing in Taipei. And then as we were traveling around the country on the beaches, you don't see pill boxes or fortifications or anything like that.

Cockburn

Maybe the Chinese might not be able to invade today, but what about the future?

Grazier

One of the biggest points I make whenever we talk about this is that the prospect of success in an endeavor like this diminishes by the day. I think if the Chinese were planning on doing this, if they had any intention of actually conducting an armed invasion to capture Taiwan, their best window of opportunity was more than twenty years ago. If I was a Chinese military planner, or if I was a Chinese Communist Party leader and I had this as a goal to do this at some point when the opportunity is right, I would've done this in April of 2003 because at that point, the United States military was fully committed in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the run up to Iraq was essentially a year long.

We all knew that it was going to happen, and the Chinese had to have known that too. And they would've had a year essentially to plan and have something ready to go. And then as soon as the United States was committed in Iraq, they could have kicked that off. It would've been the way the Russians invaded Georgia on the opening day of the 2008 summer Olympics. It would've been something like that, but the Chinese didn't. They let that moment pass, and then things have just gotten harder and harder for them ever since. And so I just don't see it happening. And even beyond the contemporary military writing, just go back and look at ancient Chinese writings. Look at Sun Tzu, which still the cornerstone of Chinese military thinking. Sun Tzu is very explicit in the Art of War about how the worst possible strategy to adopt is to attack the enemy's fortified city. So an invasion of Taiwan, it would basically violate every tenet of Chinese military thought.

Cockburn

Are you saying the Chinese have no interest in taking over Taiwan?

Grazier

I always have to give this caveat, I take Xi Jinping and generations of Chinese leaders at their word that they want to regain full political control of Taiwan. I get that. I totally believe that they want to do that, but I think they're going to use every means possible other than military means to accomplish that goal. That's the point that we're trying to make with this. The Chinese want to do this, but they're going to use diplomatic, economic, even political means to do this long before they ever load up, or they embark a single Chinese marine to cross the strait and come crash across a beach.

