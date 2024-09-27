As I previously reported, the Collaborative Combat Aircraft project - meaning autonomous drones operating in conjunction with a manned fighter - is generating a high pitch of excitement in Air Force/industry circles. No matter that no one has apparently given thought or attention to how the system might actually “collaborate” with the manned plane, the money is already flowing, and that’s the important thing.
