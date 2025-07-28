There is a growing sentiment in the west that the Ukraine war is drawing gradually to a close, with Russia as the victor. Russian forces are advancing at an accelerating pace across the 1000 kilometer front and have captured most of Pokrovsk, key to Ukraine’s defenses in Donetsk. A nightly onslaught of drones and missiles in ever-increasing quantities are steadily tearing into Ukraine’s military-industrial infrastructure, let alone the homes and businesses of ordinary Ukrainians. Despite hopeful data-free analyses in the western press, Ukrainian casualties almost certainly far surpass (customarily exaggerated) Russian losses. Possible resupply of Ukraine’s air defenses, especially the much-hyped Patriot missiles, may take up a lot of headline space as denoting a Trump U-turn on support for Ukraine, but the reality is that the Pentagon is refusing to disburse any of its own dwindling stocks, and two batteries promised from Germany will not arrive before next spring. Optimistic forecasts that the Russian economy will buckle under the strain of the war effort and sanctions, repeated at regular intervals ever since early 2022, seem, as usual, to be wide of the mark. The Ukrainian economy is in ever-more serious decline, not just thanks to Russian missiles and drones, but also due to EU abandonment of duty-free quotas for imports of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Assuming that the war ends with whoever is in charge in Kyiv agreeing to Putin’s demands for a militarily neutered Ukraine shorn of Nato protection, coupled with permanent control of the territory it has conquered, what will follow?

First: Pass the Buck.