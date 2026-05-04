Trump Always Chickens Out, TACO, has been a profitable guideline for Wall Street traders over the course of his second term. Now however, according to commodities markets reporter Javier Blas, the safer bet has become NACHO, Not a Chance Hormuz Opens. This is sound advice, given the multiple ways that Iran controls passage, including the unknown number of sea mines reportedly planted by the Iranians in the Strait. The New York Times, has been dutifully reiterating the administration line that the witless Iranians have been unable to find their own mines. Now Trump has announced that the US Navy will “guide” traffic through the Gulf along lanes cleared of mines, while dealing “forcefully” with any Iranian attempts to interfere. So now it is up to the Navy to clear those lanes of mines. Traders betting on NACHO should rest assured that, despite allotting billions to the task, it lacks the means to do so.