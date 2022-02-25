I’ve been reporting and commenting about the politics of war and national security for over forty years.



Starting with an exposé of a dog of a UK defense program that got me denounced as a traitor by the UK defense minister. I’ve covered everything from the myth of Soviet military superiority to the rise of assassination as the principal U.S. military strategy.

And so I know that it’s always about the money.

Let me show you how.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the inner circle

Be part of a community of people who stay deeply informed on the issues.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.