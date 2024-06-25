Spoils of War
In Destroying Ukraine's Power Grid the Russians are Following Our Lead.
Iraqis Could Tell Ukrainians What to Expect
11 hrs ago
Andrew Cockburn
Will Pentagon Hallucinations Save Tech?
The U.S. Navy is currently losing its war with the Yemeni Houthis for control of the Red Sea, despite having expended $1 billion on missiles and…
Jun 18
Andrew Cockburn
May 2024
How Our Military Has Helped Push Ukraine Toward Defeat.
Ukrainian Corruption Plays its Part
May 15
Andrew Cockburn
The Birth of the Neocons.
Yes, it was all in aid of the Pentagon budget
May 9
Andrew Cockburn
March 2024
Drone Test: Read the Fine Print (If You Can See It.)
"Target = black cross on white desert? Nice to know that some things never change."
Mar 19
Andrew Cockburn
Our Real National Security Budget
$2 Trillion, Here We Come.
Mar 14
Andrew Cockburn
February 2024
Two Years of a Real War, But No Change at the Pentagon.
As we pass the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, the air is thickening with analyses of the state of play. Overall, assessments of…
Feb 26
Andrew Cockburn
Tears for Navalny. Assange? Not So Much.
God Forbid the Media Should Look at the Facts
Feb 19
Andrew Cockburn
January 2024
Admiral Fabuloso Thumps His Tub
Will Bluster Cow the Iranians? It's Worth a Try!
Jan 30
Andrew Cockburn
When Presidents Show Backbone, Israel Listens
Where is Eisenhower, Now That We Need Him?
Jan 28
Andrew Cockburn
No Wonder Austin Stayed Out of Sight
In This Administration,Bed is the Safest Place to Be.
Jan 23
Andrew Cockburn
Invite your friends to read Spoils of War
Thank you for reading Spoils of War — your support allows me to keep doing this work. If you enjoy Spoils of War, it would mean the world to me if you…
Jan 5
Andrew Cockburn
