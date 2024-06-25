Spoils of War

In Destroying Ukraine's Power Grid the Russians are Following Our Lead.
Iraqis Could Tell Ukrainians What to Expect
  
Andrew Cockburn
2
Will Pentagon Hallucinations Save Tech?
The U.S. Navy is currently losing its war with the Yemeni Houthis for control of the Red Sea, despite having expended $1 billion on missiles and…
  
Andrew Cockburn
3

May 2024

How Our Military Has Helped Push Ukraine Toward Defeat.
Ukrainian Corruption Plays its Part
  
Andrew Cockburn
1
The Birth of the Neocons.
Yes, it was all in aid of the Pentagon budget
  
Andrew Cockburn

March 2024

Drone Test: Read the Fine Print (If You Can See It.)
"Target = black cross on white desert? Nice to know that some things never change."
  
Andrew Cockburn
1
Our Real National Security Budget
$2 Trillion, Here We Come.
  
Andrew Cockburn
3

February 2024

Two Years of a Real War, But No Change at the Pentagon.
As we pass the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, the air is thickening with analyses of the state of play. Overall, assessments of…
  
Andrew Cockburn
1
Tears for Navalny. Assange? Not So Much.
God Forbid the Media Should Look at the Facts
  
Andrew Cockburn
2

January 2024

Admiral Fabuloso Thumps His Tub
Will Bluster Cow the Iranians? It's Worth a Try!
  
Andrew Cockburn
12
When Presidents Show Backbone, Israel Listens
Where is Eisenhower, Now That We Need Him?
  
Andrew Cockburn
4
No Wonder Austin Stayed Out of Sight
In This Administration,Bed is the Safest Place to Be.
  
Andrew Cockburn
2
Andrew Cockburn
